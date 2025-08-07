Japanese population sees record drop in 2024

TOKYO
The population of Japanese nationals fell by a record amount, more than 900,000 people, in 2024, official data showed, as the country battles to reverse its perennially low birth rates.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan where the population has been declining for years.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency," pledging family-friendly measures like more flexible working hours and free day care to try and reverse the trend.

Last year, the number of Japanese fell by 908,574, or 0.75 percent, to 120.65 million.

The decline, for a 16th straight year, was the largest drop since the survey began in 1968, the Internal Affairs Ministry said on Aug. 6.

Foreign resident totals, however, were at their highest since records began in 2013.

There were 3.67 million foreigners as of Jan. 1, 2025, representing nearly 3 percent of the whole population in Japan, which was more than 124.3 million as of that date.

The overall population of the country declined by 0.44 percent from 2023.

By age, Japanese nationals aged 65 and over accounted for nearly 30 percent of the population, while the age group between 15 and 64 made up 60 percent, both minor increases from the previous year.

Japan has the world's second-oldest population after tiny Monaco, according to the World Bank.

The number of births in Japan last year fell below 700,000 for the first time on record, Health Ministry data released in June said.

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
