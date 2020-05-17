Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

  • May 17 2020 16:35:00

Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese machinery and industrial robot manufacturer FANUC has invested 250,000 euros on its new repair center in Istanbul.

Expressing his comments on the center established with a high investment budget, FANUC Turkey General Manager Teoman Alper Yiğit underlined that it is a significant indicator of the importance attached by FANUC for Turkey.

The company, which produces computer numerical control (CNC) machines with its 264 subsidiaries and 7,000 employees, is also running a repair center in Luxembourg for its customers in Europe.

FANUC Turkey Repair Center was founded on an area for nearly 500 square meters within the complex of the company’s Istanbul headquarters.

“Instead of repair of the product, the concept of renewing the product will be provided in the engine repair services, especially. We are talking about a renewal operation where any difference will not be possible to be noticed when the renewed engine is placed next to a clean and new engine in its new box,” Yiğit said.

“In this way, we will bring the engine renewal standard to Turkey instead of resorting to engine repair operation,” he added.

Expressing that FANUC Turkey Repair Center will bring the service quality of FANUC to Turkey in a similar concept of its operations in Japan, the United States and Europe, Yiğit said that FANUC Turkey will continue to make investments so as to increase the volume and capacity of repair center in a new building which it will move into.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

    Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

  3. Turkish ray therapy for COVID-19 due for US tests

    Turkish ray therapy for COVID-19 due for US tests

  4. Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

    Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

  5. Turkey criticizes EU position on disputes in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey criticizes EU position on disputes in eastern Mediterranean
Recommended
Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya
Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism
Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish video game app sits atop list in US
Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks

Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks
Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter
Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

WORLD Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases, while New Orleans's famed restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited number of diners.

ECONOMY Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese machinery and industrial robot manufacturer FANUC has invested 250,000 euros on its new repair center in Istanbul.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.