Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Japanese machinery and industrial robot manufacturer FANUC has invested 250,000 euros on its new repair center in Istanbul.

Expressing his comments on the center established with a high investment budget, FANUC Turkey General Manager Teoman Alper Yiğit underlined that it is a significant indicator of the importance attached by FANUC for Turkey.

The company, which produces computer numerical control (CNC) machines with its 264 subsidiaries and 7,000 employees, is also running a repair center in Luxembourg for its customers in Europe.

FANUC Turkey Repair Center was founded on an area for nearly 500 square meters within the complex of the company’s Istanbul headquarters.

“Instead of repair of the product, the concept of renewing the product will be provided in the engine repair services, especially. We are talking about a renewal operation where any difference will not be possible to be noticed when the renewed engine is placed next to a clean and new engine in its new box,” Yiğit said.

“In this way, we will bring the engine renewal standard to Turkey instead of resorting to engine repair operation,” he added.

Expressing that FANUC Turkey Repair Center will bring the service quality of FANUC to Turkey in a similar concept of its operations in Japan, the United States and Europe, Yiğit said that FANUC Turkey will continue to make investments so as to increase the volume and capacity of repair center in a new building which it will move into.