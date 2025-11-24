Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

TOKYO

Dozens of Japanese companies are using a combination of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) to locate abandoned homes that could be sold as the country faces a growing issue with vacant properties, Kyodo news agency reported Monday.

A service offered by the startup Where Inc. employs AI trained on thousands of images to identify aging roofs, analyzing features like rust and discoloration. Homes that appear abandoned are highlighted on satellite images.

One of the service's users, Kotaro Yasue, recently discovered a two-story wooden house and contacted its owner through the real estate registry. He learned that the house had been neglected for over a decade, and the owner was unsure how to dispose of it.

Yasue, who runs a house rental business in central Gifu prefecture, agreed to buy the property for just 1 yen.

The number of abandoned homes in Japan has been steadily rising, with government data showing approximately 9 million such units in 2023.

According to Where Inc., the AI service was developed with technology from an affiliate of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which originally used it to analyze lunar craters.

The technology is also useful for identifying land suitable for parking lots or solar panel installations.

Since the service's full launch in 2024, the Tokyo-based company has gained around 50 client companies.

"We want to help (companies) make effective use of untapped real estate," an official said.