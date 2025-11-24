Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

TOKYO
Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

Dozens of Japanese companies are using a combination of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) to locate abandoned homes that could be sold as the country faces a growing issue with vacant properties, Kyodo news agency reported Monday.

A service offered by the startup Where Inc. employs AI trained on thousands of images to identify aging roofs, analyzing features like rust and discoloration. Homes that appear abandoned are highlighted on satellite images.

One of the service's users, Kotaro Yasue, recently discovered a two-story wooden house and contacted its owner through the real estate registry. He learned that the house had been neglected for over a decade, and the owner was unsure how to dispose of it.

Yasue, who runs a house rental business in central Gifu prefecture, agreed to buy the property for just 1 yen.

The number of abandoned homes in Japan has been steadily rising, with government data showing approximately 9 million such units in 2023.

According to Where Inc., the AI service was developed with technology from an affiliate of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which originally used it to analyze lunar craters.

The technology is also useful for identifying land suitable for parking lots or solar panel installations.

Since the service's full launch in 2024, the Tokyo-based company has gained around 50 client companies.

"We want to help (companies) make effective use of untapped real estate," an official said.

 

satellites,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

    Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

  2. Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

    Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

  3. Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

    Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

  4. Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

    Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

  5. All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

    All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Recommended
THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign
Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge
Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase
Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln
Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid

Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid
Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy

Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy
WORLD Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported.
ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿