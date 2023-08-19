Japan, UNDP to build debris recycling facilities in quake zone

ANKARA

Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an agreement worth 130.6 million Turkish Liras for recycling earthquake debris in Türkiye's southern provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, which suffered the most damage in the Feb. 6 twin quakes.

The 2023 Grant Assistance Cooperation Project for Türkiye, implemented in cooperation with Japan and UNDP, was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Ankara Katsumata Takahiko and UNDP Resident Representative to Türkiye Louisa Vinton at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Japan in the capital Ankara.

The project, with a total cost of 130.6 million liras and to be implemented within one year, will identify areas where debris, including asbestos and similar hazardous wastes, will be collected and temporarily stored in the provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, which were severely damaged by the earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023.

In addition, two facilities will be established to recycle debris waste and four mobile crushers will be provided to the quake zones.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Takahiko commemorated those who lost their lives in the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

“There is concern that the rubble contains harmful substances such as asbestos, which pose a health hazard to those living near these areas and to those who will be engaged in rubble removal. In order to prevent health damage and speed up the recovery process, I would like to officially announce that the Japanese government has decided to provide 700 million Japanese yen worth of support to Kahramanmaraş and Hatay provinces, which were severely affected by the earthquake,” Takahiko said.

“This project will contribute to the environmentally sound removal and processing of earthquake debris and the building of a solid social infrastructure that supports the Turkish economy, and will be implemented in cooperation with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and UNDP, which has knowledge in the proper management of disaster waste.”