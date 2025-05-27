Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs

TOKYO
People shop in a supermarket in Tokyo on May 23, 2025. Japan's core inflation rate accelerated in April to 3.5 percent as rice prices almost doubled year-on-year, official data showed on May 23.

Japan has announced a bundle of measures worth more than $15 billion aimed at shielding small to medium-size businesses (SMEs) from the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The key Washington ally is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminium.

The 2.2 trillion yen ($15.5 billion) package will include help with corporate financing and easing of loan conditions at a government-backed lending institution, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi yesterday.

"We will provide full support for small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the U.S. tariffs," Hayashi told a news conference.

Trump also announced 24 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Japan in early April, but later paused them along with similar measures on other countries until early July.

Japan wants all Trump's levies on its exports to the United States lifted, with the government's tariffs envoy expected to return to Washington this week for a fourth round of talks.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has suggested that he aims to hammer out an agreement with the U.S. president when they meet at a Group of Seven gathering in Canada next month.

The world's fourth-largest economy contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025, adding to pressure on the unpopular Ishiba ahead of upper house elections expected in July.

The government also said Tuesday that it will spend 288 billion yen to help families deal with surging electricity and gas prices in the three months to September, when air conditioning demand will surge to fight sweltering heat.

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
