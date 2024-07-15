Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN

TOKYO
Japan has recently adopted a firm policy against the development of fully autonomous lethal weapons, asserting that such arms should never be allowed worldwide, local media reported on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry submitted a paper to the U.N. in May, outlining Japan's stance on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS). The paper emphasizes maintaining a "human-centric" principle and utilizing emerging technologies "in a responsible manner," Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported, citing an unnamed senior ministry official.

The official noted that Japan currently sees no assurances that LAWS will comply with international humanitarian laws, and it "does not intend to develop" such weapons.

Global concerns about autonomous weapons are growing, particularly with the widespread use of combat drones in conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and those in the Middle East.

"Artificial intelligence weapons used to be a fictitious topic, but now they have become a reality, and more people are perceiving the need to think about the issue seriously," another Foreign Ministry official said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to issue a report on LAWS this summer after gathering global feedback, according to the official.

In December, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution underscoring "the urgent need for the international community to address the challenges and concerns raised by autonomous weapons systems."

Japan, the United States, and 150 other countries supported the resolution, while Russia, India, Belarus, and Mali voted against it. 11 members, including China, North Korea, and Israel, abstained.

