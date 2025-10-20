Japan set for first woman PM

Japan set for first woman PM

TOKYO
Japan set for first woman PM

Japan's ruling LDP and its junior partner signed a coalition deal on Monday, paving the way for Sanae Takaichi to become the country's first woman premier.

The 11th-hour agreement with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) came just a day before the lower house was due to vote on Takaichi's appointment as the fifth prime minister in as many years.

If she wins, she will take office the same day.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with you on efforts to make Japan's economy stronger, and to reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations," Takaichi told the JIP's co-head Hirofumi Yoshimura as they signed the deal.

Yoshimura said he was convinced the parties were "on the same page about our passion to move Japan forward."

Takaichi, 64, seen as a China hawk and traditionalist from the right wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won the party leadership this month.

But her bid to become premier was derailed by the collapse of the LDP's coalition with the Komeito party after 26 years.

Komeito said the LDP had failed to tighten party funding rules following a damaging slush fund scandal.

It was also unnerved by Takaichi's previous harsh rhetoric on China and her regular visits to a Tokyo shrine that honors Japan's war dead, including war criminals.

The LDP's new coalition with JIP is still two seats shy of the lower house majority needed for Takaichi to be appointed.

But Takaichi is still likely to win since in a second-round run-off vote she only needs more support than the other candidate.

During the leadership campaign, Takaichi toned down her rhetoric both on the economy and on China.

Being in a minority in both houses of parliament, the new coalition will need support from other parties to push through legislation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence

    US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence

  3. Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

  4. Tensions flare at second hearing in İmamoğlu’s diploma case

    Tensions flare at second hearing in İmamoğlu’s diploma case

  5. Ankara welcomes Turkish Cypriot election results as reactions divided

    Ankara welcomes Turkish Cypriot election results as reactions divided
Recommended
Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence

US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Israel must find a way to help Palestinians for integration: US envoy

Israel must 'find a way to help' Palestinians for integration: US envoy
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: Turkish powerhouse redefining Superbike greatness

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: Turkish powerhouse redefining Superbike greatness
Toxic haze chokes Indian capital

Toxic haze chokes Indian capital
WORLD Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 20 that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."
ECONOMY Türkiye spent 651.8 bln liras on R&D in 2004: Survey

Türkiye spent 651.8 bln liras on R&D in 2004: Survey

Türkiye spent 651.8 billion Turkish Liras ($15.5 billion) on research and development (R&D) last year, with an increase of 274.3 billion liras compared to the previous year, official data made public on Oct. 20 showed.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿