Japan set for first woman PM

TOKYO

Japan's ruling LDP and its junior partner signed a coalition deal on Monday, paving the way for Sanae Takaichi to become the country's first woman premier.

The 11th-hour agreement with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) came just a day before the lower house was due to vote on Takaichi's appointment as the fifth prime minister in as many years.

If she wins, she will take office the same day.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with you on efforts to make Japan's economy stronger, and to reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations," Takaichi told the JIP's co-head Hirofumi Yoshimura as they signed the deal.

Yoshimura said he was convinced the parties were "on the same page about our passion to move Japan forward."

Takaichi, 64, seen as a China hawk and traditionalist from the right wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won the party leadership this month.

But her bid to become premier was derailed by the collapse of the LDP's coalition with the Komeito party after 26 years.

Komeito said the LDP had failed to tighten party funding rules following a damaging slush fund scandal.

It was also unnerved by Takaichi's previous harsh rhetoric on China and her regular visits to a Tokyo shrine that honors Japan's war dead, including war criminals.

The LDP's new coalition with JIP is still two seats shy of the lower house majority needed for Takaichi to be appointed.

But Takaichi is still likely to win since in a second-round run-off vote she only needs more support than the other candidate.

During the leadership campaign, Takaichi toned down her rhetoric both on the economy and on China.

Being in a minority in both houses of parliament, the new coalition will need support from other parties to push through legislation.