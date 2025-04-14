Japan sees record population drop in 2024 to 120 million

Japan sees record population drop in 2024 to 120 million

TOKYO
Japan sees record population drop in 2024 to 120 million

Japan's population fell to 120.3 million as of October 2024, official data showed on Monday, marking a record fall of 898,000 people from the previous year.

Japan's birth rate is among the lowest in the world, a trend which has meant having a shrinking workforce, fewer consumers and businesses fighting to recruit workers.

It was the largest fall on record since the government began collecting comparable data in 1950, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The government has been trying to offer assistance to young families who wish to have children but feel they cannot due to economic reasons, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"We understand that the declining birthrate is continuing because many people who wish to raise children are not able to fulfill their wishes," he said during a regular media briefing on Monday.

Japan's population including foreign nationals also fell by 550,000 people to 123.8 million, the 14th straight annual fall, as the country has failed to effectively address its chronic population decline.

Many young people in Japan are delaying getting married and having children for a variety of reasons, ranging from fragile job security to changing social values that put less emphasis on marriage.

Japan has turned to young foreigners as a source of labur, but the government has maintained a strict immigration policy, only letting in foreign workers on a temporary basis.

The government is trying to raise wages for young people while also offering child rearing assistance, Hayashi said.

Tokyo,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

    Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

  2. Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

    Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

  3. Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

  4. Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

    Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

  5. Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight

    Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight
Recommended
Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital
Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN
Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Vance urges Europe not to be US vassal

Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'
Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight

Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight
Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump

Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump
Israel demands hostage release for Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

Israel demands hostage release for Gaza ceasefire: Hamas
WORLD Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

A sandstorm swept through Iraq, filling the air with choking dust that closed airports and put more than 3,700 people in hospital with breathing difficulties, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿