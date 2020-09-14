Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

  • September 14 2020 10:35:00

Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

TOKYO-Agence France-Presse
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

Japan's ruling party on Sept. 14 elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister.    

Suga easily won the ballot, taking 377 of a total of 534 valid votes from Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives.    

His rivals, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, trailed far behind.    

Given the LDP's legislative majority, Suga is expected to handily win a parliamentary vote on Sept. 16 and become prime minister, taking over from Abe, who is resigning for health reasons.    

A powerful government adviser and spokesman, 71-year-old Suga is seen as promising stability and a continuation of Abe's policies.    

He has specifically said his candidacy was motivated by a desire to continue the outgoing prime minister's programmes.    

Ishiba, who is popular with the Japanese public but less so within his own party, won just 68 votes, with Kishida, who was once considered Abe's favoured successor, taking 89.    

Abe, who smashed records as Japan's longest-serving prime minister before being forced to resign after a recurrence of ulcerative colitis, declined to publicly endorse any candidate.    

The son of a strawberry farmer, Suga was raised in Japan's northern Akita region, and the issues of rural areas suffering depopulation are said to be among his top concerns.    

But not much is known about his personal ideology, and he is generally viewed as an adherent of neither the LDP's most hawkish nor its more reformist wings.    

As prime minister, he will face a series of tough challenges, including containing the coronavirus and righting the world's third-biggest economy, which was in recession even before the pandemic.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  2. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  3. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  4. Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

    Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

  5. Ministry sets regulations for scooters

    Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Recommended
TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally
WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000
Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalnys poisoning

Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalny's poisoning

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek island of Lesbos

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek island of Lesbos
AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
WORLD TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

American tech giant Microsoft said on Sept. 13 its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole remaining bidder ahead of the imminent deadline for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its U.S. operations.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4% in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

The 2020 U.S. Open will go down into tennis history as a very special event. We all know that the most crowded, noisy and chaotic audience with an average of 50,000 daily spectators has been in New York. But the 139th edition of the event was played without audience due to the pandemic, leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Center empty and silent.