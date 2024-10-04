Japan PM warns 'today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia'

Japan PM warns 'today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia'

TOKYO
Japan PM warns todays Ukraine could be tomorrows East Asia

Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warned in his first policy speech Friday that "today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia" while also dubbing the country's low birth rate a "quiet emergency."

"Many fear that today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia. Why did deterrence not work in Ukraine?" Ishiba told parliament.

"Combined with the situation in the Middle East, the international community is becoming increasingly divided and confrontational," the 67-year-old former defense minister said.

Japan's relations with China have deteriorated in recent years as Beijing asserts its military presence around disputed territories in the region and Tokyo boosts security ties with the United States and its allies.

In August, a Chinese military aircraft staged the first confirmed incursion by China into Japanese airspace, followed weeks later by a Japanese warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time.

Ishiba backs the creation of a regional military alliance along the lines of NATO, saying on Tuesday that the security environment in Asia was "the most severe since the end of World War II."

 Falling population 

Japan, like many developed countries, is facing a looming demographic crisis as its population ages and the birth rate stays stubbornly low.

The country has the world's oldest population after tiny Monaco, according to the World Bank.

Last year its birth rate—the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her life—stood at 1.2, well below the 2.1 children needed to maintain the population.

On Friday, Ishiba called the birth rate situation a "quiet emergency," adding that the government will promote measures to support families such as flexible working hours.

 Minimum wage 

Kishida was unpopular with voters because of a string of scandals and inflation squeezing earnings in the world's fourth-biggest economy.

Ishiba wants to boost incomes through a new monetary stimulus package, as well as support for regional governments and low-income households.

Within this decade, he said Friday he wants to hike the average national minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($10.20) per hour, up nearly 43 percent from the current 1,050 yen.

The yen surged last Friday after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) voted Ishiba leader, because he had broadly backed the Bank of Japan's exit from its ultra-loose policies.

But Ishiba told reporters late Wednesday that he did not think the environment was right for further interest rate hikes, sending the Japanese currency south again.

On Friday morning, one dollar bought 146.42 yen, having slightly recovered from levels past 147 earlier this week.

ishiba, new pm, wider war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies will not back down

Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

Biden says not confident of peaceful US election

Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks

A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks
Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party

Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party
India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency
Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east

Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿