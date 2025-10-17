Japan PM hopeful avoids war shrine visit

TOKYO

The new head of Japan's ruling party Sanae Takaichi sent an offering but avoided visiting a controversial war shrine on Oct. 17, as the prospects of her becoming prime minister brightened.

Takaichi became Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader on Oct. 4 but her aim to become Japan's first woman prime minister was derailed by the collapse of the ruling coalition last week.

The LDP is now in talks about forming a different alliance, boosting Takaichi's chances of becoming premier in a parliamentary vote that media reports said will likely happen on Oct. 21.

Past visits by top leaders to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, which honors even convicted war criminals, have angered China and South Korea, and no Japanese premier has visited since 2013.

Takaichi, seen as an arch-conservative and China hawk from the right of the LDP, has visited in the past, including as a government minister.

But on Oct. 17, on the opening day of an autumn festival, the 64-year-old sent an offering but did not make an appearance.

Reports said she would stay away in order not to upset Japan's neighbors.

The clock is ticking for Takaichi to become Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years with U.S. President Donald Trump due to visit Japan at the end of October.

The LDP's coalition partner of 26 years, the Komeito party, pulled the plug on their alliance on Oct. 10.

The LDP this week began talks on forming a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) instead.

The two parties would be two seats short of a majority but the alliance would still likely ensure that Takaichi succeeds in becoming premier.

This is because while Takaichi needs support from a majority of MPs to become premier, in a second-round two-way runoff she only needs more than the other person.