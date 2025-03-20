Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

TOKYO

Shizue Takahashi, the wife of a subway worker killed in the March 20, 1995 sarin gas attack, lays flowers on the stand set up at Kasumigaseki subway station in Tokyo Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Japan on Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway that killed more than a dozen people and injured more than 5,800.

A small group of Tokyo subway workers were to hold a solemn annual ceremony at Kasumigaseki station at the heart of the capital's government district, one of several areas targeted in the 1995 carnage.

Victims and experts warn that the cult behind the coordinated attack remains active and is recruiting young people.

On March 20, 1995, five members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult dropped bags of Nazi-developed sarin nerve agent inside morning commuter trains, piercing the pouches with sharpened umbrella tips before fleeing.

The trains drove on, trapping passengers inside with the deadly fumes.

Once the trains stopped, passengers streamed out of stations vomiting and struggling to breathe, with emergency workers providing care by the side of the road.

The attack killed 13 people, while a 14th victim died in 2020 after suffering severe brain damage in the attack.

More than 5,800 others were injured, many of whom are still suffering from vision problems, fatigue and psychological trauma.

The cult's wild-haired, nearly blind leader Shoko Asahara was executed in 2018 along with 12 disciples for the attack and other violent crimes.

Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, preached that the apocalypse was coming and that murders could elevate souls to a higher realm.