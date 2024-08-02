Japan expands whale hunt to include second-largest species

Japan expands whale hunt to include second-largest species

TOKYO
Japan expands whale hunt to include second-largest species

Japan has expanded its commercial whaling to include fin whales, the second-largest animal species on the planet, a decision criticized by Australia's government yesterday.

One of only three countries to hunt whales commercially, along with Norway and Iceland, Japan added fin whales to a catch list that already includes minke, Bryde's and sei whales.

"Essentially, our rationale is that there are sufficient resources" of fin whales, a fisheries agency official said of the plan to hunt 59 of them this year.

Fin whales are deemed "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Japan's decision, mooted by authorities for months but only made official on Wednesday, has alarmed animal rights activists.

Australia is "deeply disappointed," environment minister Tanya Plibersek said in a statement.

Japan has hunted whales for centuries and the meat was a key source of protein in the years after World War II.

It carried on hunting whales for "scientific" purposes after an International Whaling Commission (IWC) moratorium on commercial whaling, killing hundreds in the Antarctic and North Pacific.

However, after years of tensions that took a toll on its international reputation, Japan quit the IWC in 2019 and resumed commercial whaling inside its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Japan killed 294 whales last year, a number it says is sustainable.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces neutralize 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

    Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

  3. Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

    Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

  4. Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

    Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

  5. Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel

    Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel
Recommended
Prominent Roman emperor’s perfume recreated

Prominent Roman emperor’s perfume recreated
Hollywood comes to the Olympics

Hollywood comes to the Olympics
Kore torso sculpture to be displayed at Ankara museum

Kore torso sculpture to be displayed at Ankara museum
‘Mona Lisa’ not stolen from Italy,’ da Vinci expert says

‘Mona Lisa’ not stolen from Italy,’ da Vinci expert says
Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86
Eras Tour items on display at Londons V&A

Eras Tour items on display at London's V&A
WORLD Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday to farewell slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that deepened fears of a regional war.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿