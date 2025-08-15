Japan emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII

Japan emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII

TOKYO
Japan emperor expresses deep remorse 80 years after WWII

Tens of thousands of people braved blazing heat to pay their respects at a controversial Japanese shrine on Aug. 15, as Emperor Naruhito spoke of his "deep remorse" on the 80th anniversary of the nation's World War II surrender.

A cabinet minister was among the visitors to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors 2.5 million mostly Japanese soldiers who perished since the late 19th century, but also enshrines convicted war criminals.

Trips to the shrine by government officials have angered countries that suffered Japanese military atrocities, particularly China and South Korea.

It came as Naruhito said he felt "a deep and renewed sense of sorrow" in a somber speech alongside Empress Masako in an indoor arena in the center of the city, where the national flag flew at half-mast outside.

"My thoughts are with the numerous people who lost their precious lives in the last war and their bereaved families," the 65-year-old said.

"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a political moderate, sent a customary offering to Yasukuni, according to Kyodo news.

No Japanese prime minister has visited the shrine since 2013, when a trip by then-premier Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul, and a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, seen as potential future prime minister, paid a visit to the shrine early morning, as he does annually on Aug. 15.

Ishiba's chief political rival Sanae Takaichi, who leads the nationalist wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was also there, as were members of the "Japanese first" Sanseito party which made strong gains in July's upper house election with its "anti-globalist" drive.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  2. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

  3. Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

    Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

  4. Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

    Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

  5. Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

    Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Recommended
UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May
Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320

Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct peace agreement

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit

Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit
Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit

Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit
Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies
WORLD UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿