Japan emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII

TOKYO

Tens of thousands of people braved blazing heat to pay their respects at a controversial Japanese shrine on Aug. 15, as Emperor Naruhito spoke of his "deep remorse" on the 80th anniversary of the nation's World War II surrender.

A cabinet minister was among the visitors to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors 2.5 million mostly Japanese soldiers who perished since the late 19th century, but also enshrines convicted war criminals.

Trips to the shrine by government officials have angered countries that suffered Japanese military atrocities, particularly China and South Korea.

It came as Naruhito said he felt "a deep and renewed sense of sorrow" in a somber speech alongside Empress Masako in an indoor arena in the center of the city, where the national flag flew at half-mast outside.

"My thoughts are with the numerous people who lost their precious lives in the last war and their bereaved families," the 65-year-old said.

"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a political moderate, sent a customary offering to Yasukuni, according to Kyodo news.

No Japanese prime minister has visited the shrine since 2013, when a trip by then-premier Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul, and a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, seen as potential future prime minister, paid a visit to the shrine early morning, as he does annually on Aug. 15.

Ishiba's chief political rival Sanae Takaichi, who leads the nationalist wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was also there, as were members of the "Japanese first" Sanseito party which made strong gains in July's upper house election with its "anti-globalist" drive.