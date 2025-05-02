Japan dating app uses gov’t data to verify unmarried status

Japan dating app uses gov’t data to verify unmarried status

TOKYO
Japan dating app uses gov’t data to verify unmarried status

A popular Japanese dating app has introduced a feature allowing it to verify users' marital status through government records, in a bid to prevent married cheaters pretending to be single.

Tapple, which counts more than 20 million users in the country facing a demographic crisis, introduced the feature on May 1.

It said over half of users, 69 percent of women and 54 percent of men, had expressed concern over the honesty of other members about their marital status.

Its survey also showed that 97 percent of women and 83 percent of men would like to be able to know for sure whether their potential partner is already married.

So the tool is designed "to promote even safer and more secure dating and marriage hunting," the company said in a statement.

Users must give permission to the dating app to access an online government portal. Following verification married users will have their accounts suspended.

A Japanese government survey in July 2024 found that a quarter of married people aged 40 or under had met their future partner through online dating.

With the world's oldest population after Monaco, Japan is scrambling for ways to encourage a baby boom.

As part of these efforts, Tokyo's city government has developed its own dating app which requires users to submit documentation proving they are legally single and to sign a letter stating they are willing to get married.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel
Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions
4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria
Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released

Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released
Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, organizers say

Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, organizers say
Druze clashes push Israel, Syria toward renewed tension

Druze clashes push Israel, Syria toward renewed tension
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿