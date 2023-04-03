James Bond’s latest mission to save King’s coronation

James Bond’s latest mission to save King’s coronation

Legendary spy James Bond faces a race against time to save King Charles III’s upcoming coronation in a new story to be released ahead of the May 6 ceremony, it was revealed on March 31. 

Author, actor and comedian Charlie Higson has been commissioned to write the book, in which Bond has to thwart plans to disrupt the coronation ceremony, according to Ian Fleming Publications.

Higson, 64, has already written five books in the “Young Bond” series, which follows the future secret agent during his school days.

“On His Majesty’s Secret Service” is due for publication on May 4, and comes 60 years after the publication of Bond creator Ian Fleming’s 10th novel, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

“When Ian Fleming Publications came to me with the idea of writing an adult Bond story a little more than a month ago I was thrilled until I realised it had to be ready for the coronation in May,” said Higson.

“Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me.

“Fleming famously wrote fast, and I channelled that energy. And now it’s so exciting for me to finally enter the world of grown-up Bond.”

Higson promised fans the usual cocktail of “sex, violence, cars, a colorful villain with a nasty henchman, and of course, Bond himself.” 

Royalties from the book will go towards supporting the National Literacy Trust, which provides disadvantaged children with literacy skills.

“The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for the country,” said Corinne Turner, managing director of Ian Fleming Publications.

“We asked ourselves how we at Ian Fleming Publications could celebrate it, and the answer seemed obvious. Ian Fleming’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” was first published on April 1 1963. What better way, 60 years on, to mark this new chapter in history than with a brand new story: On His Majesty’s Secret Service?”

