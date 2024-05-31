İYİ Party MP resigns from the party

ANKARA
The İYİ (Good) Party Antalya lawmaker Aykut Kaya has announced that he resigned from his party.

“I have worked staunchly and diligently for our country and Antalya, and I will continue to do so. However, I am sorry to observe that the conditions for serving our nation and country in the İYİ Party, which I joined with great excitement and hope, have disappeared,” he said on his social media on May 31.

Resigning from the party has become necessary to serve better for Antalya, Kaya added.

The number of deputies of the İYİ Party decreased to 36 following Kaya’s resignation. According to the reports, Kaya is expected to join the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the coming days.

The İYİ Party has changed its leadership after the recent local electoral setback. Müsavat Dervişoğlu replaced Meral Akşener as the new chairperson of the İYİ Party in late April.

Six more lawmakers had previously resigned from the İYİ Party.

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
