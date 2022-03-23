İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

  • March 23 2022 15:13:55

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on March 23 criticized the government’s refugee policy and argued that it paves the way for more arrivals of people fleeing a crisis, while also fueling xenophobia in Turkey.

“[President] Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the only one responsible for the arrival of refugees in this country,” Akşener said, speaking to her lawmakers at the parliament.

“On one side, there is Mr. Crisis [referring to Erdoğan], who calls the country ‘ensar’ [people from Medina who helped immigrated Muslims], turning the country into a passing inn. On the other side, a medieval mind that fuels xenophobia,” she said.

These two “dirty mindsets” are presenting two choices in front of Turkey; either one will be “conscientious, or be unscrupulous, insult and beat refugees,” Akşener added.

The government wants the Turkish people to discuss the refugee problem around these two “shallow” thoughts, Akşener stated.

Akşener also reacted to the investigation launched against Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lüftü Savaş, who said that the demographic structure of the province had changed. “If you think that you, as the Nation Alliance, can prevent us from telling the truth, you are very wrong,” she added.

The politician also blamed the government for the recent increase in brain drain from Turkey, especially doctors. Akşener argued that Erdoğan “designed the picture on purpose.”

“While our qualified human resources are leaving our country, an unqualified workforce is flocking to our country as much as possible,” she stated.

iyi party,

TURKEY CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

    Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

  3. Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  5. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow
Recommended
CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’
Opposition leaders to meet to discuss 2023 election strategy

Opposition leaders to meet to discuss 2023 election strategy
Draft election law allows fairer representation at parliament

Draft election law allows fairer representation at parliament
New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities
WORLD Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs on Mar. 22 night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.