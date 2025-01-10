Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani visits the 8th century Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Damascus on Jan. 10, 2025.

Italy is committed to supporting the Syrian people in all areas, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Jan. 10 during a visit to Damascus.

“Italy is ready to do its part to promote the reform process in Syria,” Tajani said at a press conference following his meeting with Syrian new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“We have the ambassador here and we want to be close to the Syrian people and support them in all sectors.”

Tajani emphasized Italy’s intention to relaunch economic cooperation in key industries.

“We want to be a bridge in the new Syria and the EU,” he added. Italian minister also met his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani.

Tajani began his first official visit to post-Assad Syria with a tour of the landmark Umayyad mosque in Damascus.

"It's a great pleasure... to be here this morning to visit and pay homage to all Syrian believers," he said the media from the mosque, which is about 1,300 years old and he described as "one of the most beautiful" in the world.

Tajani arrived after hosting talks with European counterparts and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome, where Tajani said they are seeking a "stable and united Syria.”

The Italian minister has said he plans to announce an initial development aid package for impoverished, sanctions-hit and war-battered Syria.

Meanwhile, The European Union’s top diplomat said on Jan. 10 that the bloc could begin lifting sanctions on Syria if the war-torn country's new rulers take steps to form an inclusive government that protects minorities.

Germany has already begun pushing the EU to ease sanctions after its foreign minister, along with her French counterpart, visited Damascus last week.

