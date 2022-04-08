Italy takes to battlements to save its dying hamlets

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

Italy takes to battlements to save its dying hamlets

CALASCIO
Italy takes to battlements to save its dying hamlets

The streets are silent and cats hunt in abandoned houses, but the view from the battlements of Calascio’s castle is spectacular; good enough perhaps to save this dying Italian hamlet.

Local officials have put restoring the ruins and attracting tourists at the heart of their bid to revive the village, which has won 20 million euros ($22 million) in EU post-pandemic funds.

Surrounded by Abruzzo’s snowcapped peaks, Calascio is one of 21 dying or deserted villages awarded an equal share of a 420-million-euro pot by the Italian government.

Critics question how equipped the tiny councils are to spend such vast sums of money, which translates to almost 154,000 euros per person in Calascio.

The nationwide project has soured relations in several regions between winning villages and those that have lost out, and prompted warnings over potential fraud and waste.

But Calascio’s mayor Paolo Baldi, a former mountain guide originally from Rome, is undaunted.

“We want to bring the hamlet back to life,” said Baldi, who did up one of its ruined houses in 1993 and moved in with his young family.

Once a bustling and wealthy wool center, Calascio shrunk from over 2,000 residents at the start of the 1900s to just 130 now, almost all of them elderly. In the winter months, only 70 or so people remain.

Just three children have been born here in 12 years. It has no grocer’s shops, school or doctor’s surgery.

What the hamlet does have is Rocca Calascio, an ancient castle which draws 100,000 tourists a year.

Baldi plans to spend a big chunk of the funds -- just over 4.6 million euros -- on restoring part of the ruins, which were damaged in a deadly earthquake in 2009.

It is hoped archaeological digs will determine when the castle, originally a watchtower, was built, and reveal more about a neighboring church and graveyard, where bones come to the surface after storms.

Some funds will also go to creating jobs and attracting more tourists, with just under 7.5 million euros earmarked for a “scattered” hotel in the village’s empty houses and nearly one million euros for a museum.

Locals say they hope young families will move in to the area and perhaps open their own businesses.

“Do you know what the biggest event was in Calascio this year? It was the birth of a baby,” tobacconist Walter Zara told AFP.

Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s 800-billion-euro plan to boost the bloc after the pandemic, allocated almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans.

The funds for Calascio are part of a program to increase tourism in undervalued areas, notably in the poorer south, and ease pressure on hotspots like Venice.

Villages across Italy competed, with winners including Pietrabbondante in Molise, which boasts a sixth-century amphitheater.

“Italy’s real wealth today lies precisely in these small centers,” Mayor Baldi says, adding that countless hilltop hamlets across the country are in a state of serious decline but could be “a driving force for the economy”.

Here, that driving force includes a sheep farming school. The plan is to teach youngsters the ancient art of pastoralism, where shepherds and their flocks spend the warmer months on the move.

Funds will also go to increasing cheese production. The region’s pride is Marcetto, a traditional sheep’s cheese made using live maggots, which soften it with their digestive acids.

It was staple for herders who used to gather with their flocks outside the 16th-century Santa Maria della Pieta church, perched just along the ridge from the castle.

Bleating livestock permitting, mass at the so-called “Shepherds’ Church” was followed through a little side window.

Fermented cheese and religion may not be enough. Domenico Ciccone, 78, who began shepherding at just 10 years old, said he was not convinced it was a job that would attract many youngsters.

Ciccone’s son and wife pitch in with the milking, but without a new generation of pastoralists to help over the coming summer, he has been forced to sell much of his flock.

“It’s a tough job, you’ve got to like it. There’s no taking time off for a party, or a Sunday, [or] if it’s stormy.”

He also questions whether training new shepherds will help reverse the population decline, quipping that “a 20-year-old who looks after sheep all day long isn’t going to have any luck with women!”

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya

Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya
Iranian director Farhadi faces legal action over alleged plagiarism

Iranian director Farhadi faces legal action over alleged plagiarism
Finland seizes Russian-bound art worth 42mn euros

Finland seizes Russian-bound art worth 42mn euros
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ jersey to be auctioned

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ jersey to be auctioned
Elvis to appear at Cannes Film Festival

Elvis to appear at Cannes Film Festival
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.