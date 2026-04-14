Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel

Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel

ROME
Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni looks on after her speech at the lower house of the Italian Parliament, in Rome on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Italy has suspended its defense agreement with Israel, which involves the exchange of military equipment and technology research, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

"In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel," Meloni said on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.

An Italian diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that the agreement had been suspended, saying: "It would have been politically difficult to keep it going."

Approved by Israel in 2006, the agreement is reviewed every five years.

It calls for cooperation across defense industries, education and training of military personnel, research and development and information technology, among others.

Tensions between the two countries have risen over the past week after the Italian government accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Italy summoned Israel's ambassador in protest over the incident that damaged at least one vehicle but caused no injuries.

On Monday, Israel summoned Italy's ambassador following comments by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani that condemned "unacceptable attacks" on Lebanese civilians by Israeli forces.

Tajani, who is deputy prime minister, was in Beirut Monday for talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.

He later wrote on X that he was there to "convey Italy's solidarity following Israel's unacceptable attacks against the civilian population".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

    MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

  2. Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

    Court delays mine landslide case pending new expert report

  3. Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

    Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

  4. Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

    Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

  5. Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade

    Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade
Recommended
Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks
Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade

Iran explores alternative shipping routes to bypass US blockade
South Korea jails US streamer for public nuisance

South Korea jails US streamer for public nuisance
Magyar says pro-Orban president must resign

Magyar says pro-Orban president must resign
EU age-check app ready in push to protect children online

EU age-check app 'ready' in push to protect children online
Sudan in shambles as donors gather in Berlin

Sudan in shambles as donors gather in Berlin
Geneva watch fair shows wars effect on luxury sector

Geneva watch fair shows war's effect on luxury sector
WORLD Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Greece accused of using migrant ‘mercenaries’ in pushbacks

Police in Greece have been recruiting migrants to violently force other migrants back across the land border with Türkiye, according to a BBC investigation published on April 14.

ECONOMY IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent, according to its April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿