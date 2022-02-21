Italy forks out fresh six billion euros in energy aid

  • February 21 2022 07:00:00

Italy forks out fresh six billion euros in energy aid

ROME
Italy forks out fresh six billion euros in energy aid

The Italian government has said it was forking out nearly 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in fresh aid to help households and firms buffeted by soaring energy bills.

The cabinet-approved package comes of top of some 10 billion euros already budgeted since last summer to shelter customers and businesses.

“We are putting nearly 8 billion euros on the table, including 6 billion in energy aid,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a news conference on Feb. 18.

The decree signed on Feb. 18 introduces measures to simplify and speed up the construction of renewable power plants, he said.

It includes 1 billion euros in support for the Italian automotive industry and less polluting vehicles, which Draghi said were “at the heart of the ecological transition.”

And will also see the government “intervene in a structural manner to increase Italian gas production.”
Italy, which has not produced nuclear energy for over three decades, is extremely dependent on imports and consumes a lot of gas.

Gas accounts for between 35-40 percent of its primary energy consumption, compared with around 15 percent in France, according to official statistics for both countries.

Natural gas prices have reached historic highs in recent months, sending electricity costs spiralling across Europe and pouring cold water on the economic post-pandemic recovery.

economy,

TURKEY Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  2. Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

    Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

  3. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  4. President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

    President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  5. House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

    House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK
Recommended
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa
American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays
Spanish firm to be majority partner in Dalaman Airport

Spanish firm to be majority partner in Dalaman Airport
Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses
Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking

Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

There was no breakthrough at the EU-African Union summit over a dispute around Africa’s calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.