Italian archaeologists hail addition of Arslantepe Mound to UNESCO list

  • August 26 2021 13:42:32

Italian archaeologists hail addition of Arslantepe Mound to UNESCO list

MALATYA
Italian archaeologists hail addition of Arslantepe Mound to UNESCO list

Italian archaeologists Thursday hailed a decision to add a 30-meter-high (over 90 feet) archaeological mound in southeastern Turkey to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The decision to add Arslantepe Mound in eastern Malatya province, dating back some 8,000 years, was taken during the Extended 44th UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s online session in Fuzhou, China last month.

Italian archaeologists have been carrying out excavation work in the region for about 60 years.

Head of the excavation work carried out in Arslantepe Mound, Francesca Balossi Restelli, told Anadolu Agency that the world's first palace and the remains of the first state system were discovered in the region.

“Scientists like us knew this place and its importance, now the world understood the importance of Arslantepe with the recent UNESCO decision,” Restelli said.

Prof. Marcella Frangipane, who retired after working as the head of the excavations in the mound for 30 years, said: “Arslantepe is important for Anatolia, Mesopotamia, and the world.”

“We made an attempt to apply to UNESCO in 2013 to highlight the importance of Arslantepe. I am very pleased as we have achieved a good result after eight years of work,” Frangipane said.

Arslantepe- meaning “Lion Hill” -has been on the UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2014.

With the mound, which is among one of Turkey’s earliest religious and civil sites, the number of Turkish sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List reached 19.

The archaeological site of Arslantepe is located on the Malatya plain, five kilometers (three miles) from the city center and 15 kilometers (over nine miles) from the Euphrates River, said UNESCO’s website.

“It is a four-hectare and 30-meter-high archaeological mound dominating the plain and formed by the superimposition of settlements for millennia, from at least the 6th millennium BCE to the late Roman period,” said UNESCO.

The long history of the site, located at the crossroads of the main civilizations of the Near East, reveals crucial events and processes of change in connection with the contemporary developments in Mesopotamia, Anatolia, and the South Caucasus.

More than 50 years of archaeological excavations by Rome’s Sapienza University have brought to light rich material remains of the many civilizations that called the site home, from their formation to their collapse, it added.

The site illustrates the processes which led to the emergence of a state society in the Near East and a sophisticated bureaucratic system that predates writing.

UNESCO World Heritage Site, archeologist,

ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

Turkey's oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  2. Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

    Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

  3. Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

    Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

  4. Health workers face attacks in Turkey’s south

    Health workers face attacks in Turkey’s south

  5. Thank you, Anastasiades

    Thank you, Anastasiades
Recommended
Religious sites, Cybele figurines discovered in Bergama

Religious sites, Cybele figurines discovered in Bergama
Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey

Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey
Ancient city of Soğmatar lures visitors

Ancient city of Soğmatar lures visitors
Fossil leaves may reveal climate in last era of dinosaurs

Fossil leaves may reveal climate in last era of dinosaurs
Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival starts

Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival starts
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.

ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

Turkey's oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 43.2 percent to 3.99 million tonnes in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Aug. 26.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).