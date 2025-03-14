Istanbul’s population shifts westward to peripheral districts: Study

ISTANBUL

A recent socio-economic report on Istanbul’s districts has revealed a significant demographic shift, with the city’s population steadily moving westward to the city’s peripheral districts.

According to the findings, Beylikdüzü’s district has surged by 67 percent over the past decade, while central districts such as Fatih, Kadıköy and Şişli have seen a decline.

Home to nearly 20 percent of Türkiye’s population, Istanbul is undergoing a rapid redistribution of its residents. The report highlights that districts near the outskirts of Istanbul, like Esenyurt, Küçükçekmece, Pendik and Ümraniye, now accommodate approximately a quarter of the city’s inhabitants.

Meanwhile, traditional urban centers are witnessing a population decrease, with Fatih alone experiencing a 16 percent drop.

A representative from the company which conducted the study emphasized the emerging trend: “We observe a consistent population decline in areas like Fatih, Kadıköy and Şişli, whereas the outskirts are expanding rapidly.”

The report also points to shifting household structures. Single-person households are on the rise, now accounting for one in every four homes, particularly in Kadıköy, Şişli and Bakırköy.

This urban transformation reflects deeper socio-cultural patterns, according to the representative.

“In the outer districts, where population growth is higher, fertility rates tend to be significantly above average. This suggests that cultural norms still play a more decisive role in population growth than economic factors.”

The districts with the highest birth rates include Esenyurt, Sultanbeyli, Sultangazi and Sancaktepe, while the lowest rates are found in Bakırköy, Şişli, Beşiktaş and Kadıköy.”

Despite Istanbul’s role as Türkiye’s economic powerhouse — generating nearly a third of the country’s GDP — the report underscores persistent income inequality.

Istanbul ranks among the world’s top metropolises with the most severe income disparities, with Sultanbeyli and Sultangazi experiencing the greatest financial hardships.

Even within the same district, significant economic divides are evident. In areas like Beykoz and Sarıyer, we observe stark contrasts in income levels, where the wealthiest and the most economically disadvantaged live side by side.

The study also classifies Istanbul’s districts based on their economic functions. Şişli, Kadıköy and Fatih remain prominent trade and finance hubs, while Esenyurt and Tuzla have emerged as industrial centers.

Housing costs reflect these economic variations, with Esenyurt recording the lowest average rent at 15,500 Turkish Liras ($423) whereas Sarıyer command the highest, at 60,000 liras per month.