Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

  • March 16 2020 09:53:00

Ayşegül Usta – ISTANBUL
Burhan Demircan, nicknamed Burhan Pazarlama (Burhan Marketing), who has been hawking for 64 years in Istanbul’s city lines ferries, passed away on March 13. He was 71.

Having received cancer treatment for a while, Demircan died at home at the age of 71 and was buried in Ihlamurkuyu Cemetery after a funeral prayer.

Demircan was known for being well-dressed, polite and having a chivalrous tone.

Demircan, who started hawking on city lines at the age of seven, had continued his profession with passion for 64 years.

But he had to stop hawking 20 days ago due to his illness.

His brother Turhan Demircan, who was selling various products on the ferries like his late brother, said that he was not only the “number one seller” in Turkey but also in Europe.

“He was nine years older than me. I have been hawking on ferries for 52 years. My brother raised me. Even the late Bülent Ecevit [former primer minister of Turkey] purchased from him,” he said.

After the death of Demircan, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality also issued a statement on Twitter.

“We lost an Istanbul gentleman today... The familiar personality of our ferries, leaving us with a smile on our journeys, has departed this world for afterlife. Burhan Pazarlama has left us,” it said in the statement.

