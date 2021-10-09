Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  • October 09 2021 07:00:00

Listing the globe’s “100 coolest neighborhoods of 2021,” world’s renowned culture, entertainment and events magazine Time Out has put Istanbul’s Kadıköy district in the 45th row.

Nørrebro from the Danish capital Copenhagen topped the list as Andersonville from Chicago, U.S. was a runner-up. Jongno 3-ga from South Korea’s capital Seoul stood at third place.

In the list, compiled via a survey of some 27,000 people living in cities across the world in 18 months and narrowed down by Time Out’s global team of editors, Kadıköy was selected 45th coolest district, after Dubai Marina.

“All over the world, the pandemic has made people acutely aware of what they really want from their neighborhoods. And in Istanbul, that meant more and more locals flocked to Kadıköy,” contributing journalist Katie Nadworny wrote for Time Out depicting Istanbul’s Asian side neighborhood.

“With its ribbon of seaside featuring both green space and a bike path, and its abundance of stylish coffee shops with street side seating, Kadıköy might be the city’s most livable district,” she said.

Highlighting that no other neighborhood in Istanbul is exciting or fulfilling as Kadıköy, Nadworny also made a recommendation.

“Artist workshops and tattoo parlors dot the alleyways of Yeldeğirmeni, while Moda’s tea gardens offer a shaded place to soak up sea views,” she noted.

“By day, cafés burble with conversation. By night, streets are full of revelry as people spill out of bars onto the pavement,” she added.

Time Out, which started as a London-only publication in 1968, has expanded its editorial recommendations to 328 cities in 58 countries worldwide in years.

