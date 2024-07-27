NASA Mars rover captures rock that could hold fossilized microbes

NASA Mars rover captures rock that could hold fossilized microbes

WASHINGTON
NASA Mars rover captures rock that could hold fossilized microbes

This handout image obtained on July 26, 2024 courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS shows a reddish rock nicknamed "Cheyava Falls" in Mars' Jezero Crater on Juy 18, 2024, in an image captured by NASA's Perseverance rover.

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has made what could be its most astonishing discovery to date: possible signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.

The six-wheeled robotic explorer came across an intriguing, arrow-shaped rock dubbed "Cheyava Falls" that may harbor fossilized microbes from billions of years ago, when Mars was a watery world.

Perseverance drilled into the enigmatic rock to collect a core sample on July 21, as it traversed Neretva Vallis, an ancient river valley.

The samples carefully stowed beneath the rover's belly are destined to eventually return to Earth, where they will undergo more comprehensive analysis.

"Cheyava Falls is the most puzzling, complex, and potentially important rock yet investigated by Perseverance," project scientist Ken Farley of Caltech said Thursday.

Three compelling clues have scientists buzzing.

White calcium sulfate veins run the length of the rock, a telltale sign that water once flowed through it.

Between these veins is a reddish middle area, teeming with organic compounds, as detected by the rover's SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument.

Finally, tiny off-white splotches ringed with black, reminiscent of leopard spots, contain chemicals that suggest energy sources for ancient microbes, according to scans by the PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry) instrument.

"On Earth, these types of features in rocks are often associated with the fossilized record of microbes living in the subsurface," said David Flannery, an astrobiologist and member of the Perseverance science team from the Queensland University of Technology in Australia.

The quest to confirm ancient Martian life is far from over, however.

The real test will come when Perseverance's precious rock samples are returned to Earth as part of the Mars Sample Return Program, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency slated for the 2030s.

While there are alternative explanations for these findings that do not involve microbes, there is a tantalizing chance that Perseverance's core sample might contain actual fossilized microbes — potentially making history as the first proof of life beyond Earth.

"We have zapped that rock with lasers and X-rays and imaged it literally day and night from just about every angle imaginable," said Farley.

"Scientifically, Perseverance has nothing more to give. To fully understand what really happened in that Martian river valley at Jezero Crater billions of years ago, we'd want to bring the Cheyava Falls sample back to Earth, so it can be studied with the powerful instruments available in laboratories."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

  2. Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

    Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

  3. Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

    Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

  4. UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

    UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

  5. Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations

    Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations
Recommended
Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city
UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi
UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list
Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting
Cher’s memoire to come out in November

Cher’s memoire to come out in November
Greeces Santorini Island nears saturation point

Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point
Michelin impact on summer resorts

Michelin impact on summer resorts
WORLD Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his expectation for an apology from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after he declined an invitation to visit Türkiye.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿