Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

Gamze Şener-ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

İstiklal Avenue, Istanbul’s famous pedestrian street, is bustling with shoppers these days, with dozens of fashion and cosmetics stores and eateries remaining open until 3 a.m. in the morning.

Locals mostly visit İstiklal Avenue during the day, but by night tourists, many of them from Middle Eastern countries, flock to the 1.4 kilometers long street to do shopping, take a stroll, or eat.

In the first six months of 2023, foreign tourists visiting Türkiye spent $2.7 million on clothes and shoes and another $631 million on souvenirs. Their food expenditures amounted to $4.2 billion.

Turkish brands have been keeping their stores open until late hours over the past years, with employees working in two shifts. There is always something for everyone. Some people stop by the stores to buy fancy clothes before starting to enjoy İstiklal’s vibrant nightlife, while regular consumers visit cosmetics shops.

“İstiklal Avenue is a special place. It is a 24-hour street, attracting foreigners as well,” said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD), adding that on the famous streets of China’s Guangzhou or Spain’s Barcelona stores close after midnight.

“Apparently, stores [on İstitkal Avenue] are doing good business, and that’s why they want to keep shops open till late hours.”

Prices are affordable, said Sarah Benlamlih from Tunisia, who is on a holiday in Türkiye with her family.

“We will stay here for a week. We have been shopping since we arrived, buying clothes and cosmetics products. It would be much easier for shoppers if the metro runs until 2 a.m. or even later,” she said.

A French tourist said they did not know the stores were open at night. “We definitely want to have this experience.”

Employees of the stores have created a chat group on WhatsApp with the police against theft and for security reasons.

“Every tourist, who arrives in Istanbul, certainly visits İstiklal Avenue. Some of them buy only one item while others leave the stores loaded,” said sales representatives of various stores.

There are no major security issues in İstiklal Avenue, they said, noting that stores have their own security personnel and that there are also lots of police officers on the street who stand ready to intervene if anything happens.

Consumers stop by stores that are open at night after shopping centers close, said Mete Yurddaş, general manager of Watsons Türkiye.

“Depending on their locations, our outlets, which are open at night, generate 10 percent to 15 percent additional turnover,” he said.

Vahap Küçük, the board chair of LC Waikiki, said that they have been keeping the stores open at night over the past couple of years.

“We continue to do so because we are happy with how sales go.”

People from Middle Eastern countries usually shop at night, as they prefer resting during the day, he added.

During winter, they close stores earlier because there are fewer foreign tourists in İstiklal Avenue, Küçük said.

busy,

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek
Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks
UK inflation falls to 17-month low

UK inflation falls to 17-month low
TweetDeck placed behind paywall

TweetDeck placed behind paywall
Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

Annual increase in home prices continues to slow
Demand remains robust for luxury cars

Demand remains robust for luxury cars
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.