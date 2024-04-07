Istanbul Tulip Festival in full bloom

ISTANBUL

In a vibrant spectacle unfolding before onlookers, tulips have burst into full bloom across Istanbul, transforming iconic landmarks into colorful havens and marking the beginning of the much-anticipated Tulip Festival.

The Istanbul Municipality, continuing its annual tradition, has planted nearly 8 million bulbous flowers in historical sites throughout the city this year, including Emirgan Grove, an indispensable site frequented every year during the Tulip Festival, as well as Gülhane Park, Sultanahmet Square, Göztepe 60th Year Park, and Hidiv Grove.

Throughout the festival, visitors can expect to see tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and muscari across the city and get captivated by stunning displays as they take photos amidst the sea of vibrant hues.

The festival is set to persist during the month of April, but the duration may extend to May, depending on weather conditions. Tulips in parks and venues typically reach their peak bloom by mid-April, making it the ideal time for a visit.