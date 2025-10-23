Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul have announced new measures to stop shop owners and employees in tourist-heavy districts from aggressively soliciting customers on the streets — a long-standing problem that has drawn frequent complaints from visitors.

These measures target what is commonly referred to in Türkiye as aggressive street marketing or “tourist harassment,” where shopkeepers or restaurant staff try to pressure tourists into entering their premises or making purchases.

A seven-point directive issued by the Istanbul Governor’s Office aims to protect the city’s international image and ensure a more comfortable experience for tourists.

Officials said such behavior not only disturbs visitors but also undermines public order and safety.

Under the directive, shopkeepers are allowed to greet potential customers only by saying “Welcome,” from no more than 50 centimeters away.

Any insistence, physical contact or loud attempts to attract customers are now prohibited.

All businesses in tourist zones must install outward-facing security cameras capable of both audio and video recording. These systems are intended to help monitor interactions between customers and staff and support enforcement efforts if complaints arise.

Offering free samples or demonstrating products outside the store and making physical contact with passersby is strictly forbidden. Even within shop boundaries, loud or insistent behavior intended to attract attention will be penalized.

Other measures include regular inspections by police and municipal teams and the use of body cameras and drones during enforcement operations.

Businesses that breach regulations will face temporary closures: three days for the first violation, five days for the second and 10 days for the third.

Istanbul, one of the world’s most-visited cities, is home to globally recognized landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Topkapı Palace and the Grand Bazaar. The city’s mix of European and Asian culture, along with its cuisine and architecture, attracts millions of visitors each year.

Between January and August, the city hosted 12.4 million foreign visitors, representing 34.9 percent of all international tourist arrivals to Türkiye during the period.

The new measures aim to maintain the megacity’s standing as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations while ensuring a more comfortable and respectful environment for visitors.