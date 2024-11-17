Istanbul to host major tourism event later this month

Istanbul will host a major tourism event on Nov. 26-27, the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) has announced.

The Tourism Investment Forum (TIF) 2024 will bring together international investors, financial firms, hotel brands, innovators and real estate developers, among others, to explore investment opportunities in Türkiye, according to the association.

Türkiye, especially Istanbul, is a major destination for global holidaymakers.

In the first nine months of 2024, the number of foreign tourists visiting the country surges 6.7 percent year-on-year to 41.9 million.

During this period Istanbul hosted more than 14 million foreigners, accounting for nearly 34 percent of all arrivals.

Following the release of the nine-month data, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the end-of-year target for visitors was revised to 61 million from a previous 60 million.

TIF is expected to attract over 1,000 participants representing nearly $10 trillion in the global tourism ecosystem.

Key discussions will focus on strategies shaping the future of travel and tourism investments, financing, emerging trends, luxury and lifestyle brands, cultural and artistic initiatives, wellness and medical tourism, the association said.

TIF 2024, a B2B platform recognized as a key reference point for global tourism investments in Türkiye, offers networking opportunities, along with business and financial prospects, according to TTYD.

Organized in partnership with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Questex, the event is sponsored by financial firm Akbank.

