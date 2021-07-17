Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

  • July 17 2021 09:34:51

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

ANKARA
Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 

The Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the 2023 Champions League final match, according to UEFA's official Twitter account.

The German city of Munich was originally to host the final that year. It will now be the site of the event in 2025.

The European club season kick-off of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons will also take place in Istanbul, the UEFA Executive Board decided.

For its part, the Turkish Football Federation said on its website: "The selection of Turkey as the host of an outstanding start-of-season event such as the UEFA premiere reinforced the confidence in our country in organizing international events."

Saint Petersburg in Russia is scheduled to host the 2022 finals, as is London in 2024.


UEFA Europa League

UEFA also unveiled the host cities for the Europa League finals.

Dublin and Bilbao are slated to host the future club competition finals after their withdrawal of hosting rights for EURO 2020.

Bilbao will host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2024 and the UEFA Europa League final in 2025, while Dublin will be the site for the UEFA Europa League final in 2024.

The other Europa League final hosts of the coming years will be Seville, Spain in 2022 and Budapest, Hungary in 2023.

Champion's League,

WORLD Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak
MOST POPULAR

  1. What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

    What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

  2. I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

    I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

  3. AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

    AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

  4. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

  5. Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday

    Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday
Recommended
Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended

Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended
Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer
Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled
Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled
Over 100 athletes to represent Turkey in Summer Olympics

Over 100 athletes to represent Turkey in Summer Olympics
Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray
WORLD Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Australian authorities ordered more businesses to close on July 17 along with a slew of new restrictions in the country’s largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to quash an outbreak of Covid-19.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 