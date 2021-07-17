Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

ANKARA

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16.

The Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the 2023 Champions League final match, according to UEFA's official Twitter account.

The German city of Munich was originally to host the final that year. It will now be the site of the event in 2025.

The European club season kick-off of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons will also take place in Istanbul, the UEFA Executive Board decided.

For its part, the Turkish Football Federation said on its website: "The selection of Turkey as the host of an outstanding start-of-season event such as the UEFA premiere reinforced the confidence in our country in organizing international events."

Saint Petersburg in Russia is scheduled to host the 2022 finals, as is London in 2024.



UEFA Europa League

UEFA also unveiled the host cities for the Europa League finals.

Dublin and Bilbao are slated to host the future club competition finals after their withdrawal of hosting rights for EURO 2020.

Bilbao will host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2024 and the UEFA Europa League final in 2025, while Dublin will be the site for the UEFA Europa League final in 2024.

The other Europa League final hosts of the coming years will be Seville, Spain in 2022 and Budapest, Hungary in 2023.