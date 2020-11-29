Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus

  • November 29 2020 10:24:00

Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus

ANKARA
Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus

Education and training will be held virtually in kindergartens, nursery classes and practice classes in Istanbul to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Nov. 28.

Distance learning in pre-schools will start Dec.1 and run until Jan.4, the provincial governor's office said on Twitter, where it shared a statement regarding details of the decision.

The Education Ministry said Nov. 20 that pre-schools will continue face-to-face education despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

It noted, however, that education and training activities in public and private schools would continue remotely from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4.

 

Turkey recently ramped up anti-virus measures, imposing limited lockdowns on weekends. People are only allowed to go out between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

As part of the new curbs to bring the outbreak under control, the government also restricted the movement of elderly people aged 65 and over as well young people under 20.

Shopping malls, markets and restaurants are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week, with restaurants only providing delivery service.

Following complaints from citizens and inspections conducted by authorities, the Interior Ministry issued a circular over the weekend regarding the restaurants located at hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Some hotels and accommodation facilities are serving people who are not staying at those venues as guests at their restaurants, which is a violation of the anti-virus measures, the ministry said.

It noted that inspections on hotels and accommodation facilities will be tightened to prevent them from such practices.

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week hinted that additional measures may be on the cards to curb the spread of the outbreak, stressing that despite all the warnings, people are still ignoring basic anti-virus rules.

“We have to and will take measures in line with the steps taken by the Health Ministry,” Erdoğan said.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  2. Entrepreneurial woman's success story from US to Turkey

    Entrepreneurial woman's success story from US to Turkey

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,373 as daily cases increase by 30,103

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,373 as daily cases increase by 30,103

  4. Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

    Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

  5. Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

    Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan
Recommended
Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey
Turkey condemns racist threat message in Greece

Turkey condemns 'racist threat message' in Greece
Turkey to maintain humanitarian foreign policy in 2021: Minister

Turkey to maintain humanitarian foreign policy in 2021: Minister
Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers hold ‘sincere’ meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers hold ‘sincere’ meeting

WORLD Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Nov. 28 night threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.
ECONOMY Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

A Tanzanian firm has sealed a $3 billion deal with a Turkish investment firm to develop modern fish processing facilities and a landing port, local officials said on Nov. 28.
SPORTS Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

The football match between Adanaspor and Beypiliç Boluspor scheduled for Nov. 30 was postponed after dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 28.