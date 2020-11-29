Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus

ANKARA

Education and training will be held virtually in kindergartens, nursery classes and practice classes in Istanbul to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Nov. 28.

Distance learning in pre-schools will start Dec.1 and run until Jan.4, the provincial governor's office said on Twitter, where it shared a statement regarding details of the decision.

The Education Ministry said Nov. 20 that pre-schools will continue face-to-face education despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

It noted, however, that education and training activities in public and private schools would continue remotely from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4.

Turkey recently ramped up anti-virus measures, imposing limited lockdowns on weekends. People are only allowed to go out between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

As part of the new curbs to bring the outbreak under control, the government also restricted the movement of elderly people aged 65 and over as well young people under 20.

Shopping malls, markets and restaurants are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week, with restaurants only providing delivery service.

Following complaints from citizens and inspections conducted by authorities, the Interior Ministry issued a circular over the weekend regarding the restaurants located at hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Some hotels and accommodation facilities are serving people who are not staying at those venues as guests at their restaurants, which is a violation of the anti-virus measures, the ministry said.

It noted that inspections on hotels and accommodation facilities will be tightened to prevent them from such practices.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week hinted that additional measures may be on the cards to curb the spread of the outbreak, stressing that despite all the warnings, people are still ignoring basic anti-virus rules.

“We have to and will take measures in line with the steps taken by the Health Ministry,” Erdoğan said.