Istanbul teen stabbing rekindles debate over juvenile crime laws

ISTANBUL

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old suspect outside a cafe in Istanbul’s Güngören district on Jan. 14, reigniting a fierce nationwide debate over how Türkiye prosecutes minors involved in serious violent crimes and the rise of youth violence.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred after a confrontation between two groups of teenagers allegedly sparked by an argument over a "provocative look.”

The suspect, identified as Efe Çekli, stabbed Atlas Çağlayan in the abdomen with a switchblade.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the teenager died from his injuries. The suspect was later arrested.

The killing has drawn comparisons to the Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi case, in which a 14-year-old Turkish-Italian boy was stabbed to death in Istanbul’s Kadıköy by peers last year.

That case had already sparked intense public and political debate about youth violence and sentencing laws for minors.

"They slaughtered my Atlas just like they did Mattia," said Çağlayan’s mother, Gülhan Ünlü.

She argued that if previous juvenile crimes had met with more deterrent sentences, her son might still be alive.

"A 14-year-old should be in school, not walking around with a switchblade. If you carry that on your belt, your intent is clear. This is not a 'child'; this is a killer."

In a disturbing escalation that mirrors the ordeal faced by the Minguzzi family, Çağlayan’s family also reported receiving threatening messages following the incident.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the threats, with police later identifying and detaining those responsible.

In his statement to prosecutors, the suspect claimed he acted after being verbally insulted and said he intended to “scare” the victim rather than kill him.

This latest killing comes amid renewed legislative focus on juvenile crime.

In November last year, Turkish lawmakers established a parliamentary inquiry commission to investigate the factors pushing children into criminal activity, following months of debate triggered by the Minguzzi case.

Under Turkish law, individuals under 18 cannot receive life sentences. Due to age-based reductions, 24 years is the maximum possible prison term for minors convicted of serious crimes. Those convicted in the Minguzzi case received this maximum sentence.

The Minguzzi family has been advocating for legal changes to allow minors who commit severe violent offenses to be tried as adults in certain circumstances.