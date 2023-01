Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra at AKM tonight

ISTANBUL

The second concert of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (IDSO) Denizbank Concert will take place tonight at Atatürk Cultural Center. South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon will perform works by Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss, as well as the violin concerto of Jean Sibelius, the founder of Finnish symphonic music at the concert, to be conducted by Rengim Gökmen.