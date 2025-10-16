Istanbul signs ‘sister city’ protocol with Gaza

Istanbul’s municipal council has unanimously approved a humanitarian aid initiative for Gaza and a “sister city” agreement between the megacity and the Gaza Strip.

During a session chaired by Deputy Speaker Gökhan Gümüşdağ, council members from all political parties supported the decision, which aims to strengthen solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Becoming “sister cities” means establishing a long-term partnership between two cities to promote cultural exchange, solidarity and cooperation in areas, including humanitarian aid, urban development and social projects.

Speaking after the vote, Batuhan Ersoy, a member of the council from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said the humanitarian effort transcends politics.

“As the CHP group, we see humanitarian aid as a responsibility beyond politics,” Ersoy said. “In 2023, under the leadership of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the council sent various forms of aid to Gaza with the support of other political groups. These efforts were carried out solely as a humanitarian duty, without any political motive.”

Ersoy emphasized that Istanbul considers standing with the people of Gaza a moral obligation, describing the council’s decision as “an expression of humanity’s dignity and a call for peace and solidarity.”

He added that Istanbul’s humanitarian stance “sets an example for the world.”

This move follows a series of solidarity actions across Istanbul, where large demonstrations have been held in support of Palestinians and calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

 

