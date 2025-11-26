Istanbul opens doors to 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo

ISTANBUL

The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo opened on Nov. 26 in Istanbul, bringing together global sector participants under the theme “Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence.”

The 11th edition of the summit and expo, held Nov. 26–29, is organized under the auspices of the Turkish presidency in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Turkish Trade Ministry, the Halal Accreditation Agency, and others.

The program features B2B meetings aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises enter global markets, promote products and expand export networks.

Organizers say the meetings help accelerate branding processes and support the wider spread of exports.

Country business forums are also expected to play a key role in boosting foreign direct investment by enabling international investors to learn more about countries’ investment potential through presentations and success stories.

In a text message to mark the official opening of the World Halal Summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the halal products and services reach around 2 billion people worldwide, boosting confidence in the sector's future.

Erdoğan said the global halal sector has grown to $7 trillion and that many people around the world prefer halal products.

The World Halal Summit, the biggest event in the global halal market, will have a significant impact on the sector, he added.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the world is going through a difficult period, protectionism is on the rise, and customs duties are increasing.

He stressed that the goal of the Muslim world is for Islamic countries to demonstrate greater solidarity during this difficult period, strengthen economic development, and increase trade among themselves.