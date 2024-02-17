Istanbul Music Festival themed on population exchange

The Istanbul Music Festival has been a cornerstone of Türkiye’s classical music calendar. With its lineups of esteemed artists and versatile selection, the festival draws in audiences of all backgrounds.

This year’s edition, to be held from May 21 to June 12, is built around the theme of Roots, commemorating the tragic historical event of the population exchange between Türkiye and Greece in its 100th year, while focusing on the interconnected roots of the people of these lands. This commemoration holds profound cultural significance, particularly within the realm of music, showcasing the festival's commitment to honoring heritage through artistic expression. 

Moreover, with a series of performances celebrating the 100th anniversary of Türkiye’s diplomatic relations with Hungary and the Netherlands, the festival will encompass intricate narratives in music, woven by history and tradition.

Budapest Festival Orchestra, listed among the world’s top-10 by Gramophone, and pianist Francesco Piemontesi, renowned especially for his mastery of German Classical and Romantic repertoire, join forces for a thrilling all-Brahms evening at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

One of the greatest musicians of our time, Maria João Pires returns to the festival for a legendary rendition of the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 and complemented by the distinguished chamber orchestra Festival Strings Lucerne, promises to be a highlight of the entire season. Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre is set to host the event.

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) joins forces with the Hungarian National Choir and four of the most prominent singers of the younger generation to deliver a powerful program at Atatürk Cultural Center.

The festival pays homage to the population exchange between Türkiye and Greece in its centennial with two commissioned works that remind us of the loss and grief, but also of compassion and brotherhood. The world premiere of composer Dimitris Skyllas’ work will be performed by the Rezonans choir founded by conductor Burak Onur Erdem, along with Maria Deli, Tolga Akkaya, Lena Şenol and Müşfik Galip Uzun. The world premiere of Onur Türkmen’s latest work will be performed by the Nermin Kaygusuz Ensemble. The concerts will take place at the Naval Museum.

The festival offers a unique journey into the musical roots of Istanbul, shaped by many different ethnic communities, religions and languages that have co-existed in the city throughout centuries and the Grand Bazaar will provide an epochal setting for this unforgettable evening. The program will include religious and secular music by Jewish, Muslim, Greek and Armenian communities from the Ottoman era.

Lautten Compagney BERLIN and Asya Fateyeva perform the world premiere of their much anticipated second project at the festival. Dancing Queen juxtaposes Rameau’s music with ABBA songs, creating a brand new sound world for all music lovers to enjoy. The concert will take place at Atatürk Cultural Center. 

Steve Reich’s new work, Jacob's Ladder, which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, has its Türkiye premiere in a concert held at Süreyya Opera House. Complemented by the string quartets of Glass and Mozart, Jacob’s Ladder is a co-commission by the New York Philharmonic, BBC Radio 3, Festival O/Modernt, Fundação Casa Da Música, Radio France and Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Istanbul Music Festival and Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra.

Palais de France will take music lovers to a land beyond where music prevails overall. Jean-Guihen Queyras returns to the festival with his quartet for a special project transcending musical styles and cultural boundaries.

Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili promises a unique musical experience to the audiences at each concert. With a rich repertoire consisting of Satie, Chopin, Bach, Schubert and Liszt, she is back at the festival at İş Towers Hall.

Can Çakmur and Alexandre Castro-Balbi are set to take music lovers on a journey through Beethoven’s creative universe at Istanbul Modern.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale as of Feb. 20.

