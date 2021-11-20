Istanbul Modern makes joint project with Sharjah Art Foundation

  November 20 2021

Istanbul Modern has signed a multi-year partnership with the Sharjah Art Foundation in the United Arab Emirates.

The first part of this collaboration, titled “Her Journey,” designed by Istanbul Modern Cinema, will be screened at Sharjah Film Platform 4, which started on Nov. 19 and will continue through Nov. 27.

“The Sharjah Film Platform is an annual festival organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation to support the growing film scene in the UAE by celebrating and sustaining the work of local, regional and international filmmakers,” according to the Sharjah Art Foundation.

“Her Journey,” curated by Müge Turan, film curator at Istanbul Modern, features five short and five feature-length film productions by women directors from Turkey. Focusing on being a woman and the social and cultural roles of women, it also includes conversations with directors.

Another program, which will be prepared by the Sharjah Art Foundation and will feature productions from the Middle East and North Africa region, will be screened at Istanbul Modern in 2022.

The selection of Istanbul Modern includes “Something Useful” by Pelin Esmer, “Amina” by Kıvılcım Akay, “Sibel” by Çağla Zencirci and Guillaume Giovanetti, “Women’s Country” by Şirin Bahar Demirel and “Ghosts” by Azra Deniz Okyay.

The talk titled “Contemporary cinema in Turkey through the eyes of women” to be held at the Sharjah Film Platform on Nov. 26 as part of the 4th Sharjah Film Platform, will also bring together female directors and producers who have had smash hits in Turkish cinema. Moderated by Turan, the event will be attended by Akay, Demirel, Okyay, Esmer and Zencirci.

In the short films selection, there will be “The Great Istanbul Depression by Zeynep Dilan Süren, “Cemile Sezgin” by Aylin Kuryel and Rasel Meseri, “My Elder Sister” by Burcu Ayka and “The Witch Trilogy” by Ceylan Özgün Özçelik.

