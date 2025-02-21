Istanbul mayor announces his candidacy for CHP presidential primaries

Istanbul mayor announces his candidacy for CHP presidential primaries

ANKARA
Istanbul mayor announces his candidacy for CHP presidential primaries

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has made an official application to run in the primaries for the election of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate slated for March 23.

İmamoğlu delivered the necessary documents to the CHP on Feb. 21 through his lawyer, his office said in a statement.

Any party member who fulfills the criteria set by the party applies to run in the primaries if he or she can garner the support of at least 20 CHP lawmakers.

Some 1.6 million CHP members are eligible to vote for the primaries to be held on March 23 if they are registered by Feb. 28.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş have already announced that they will not run for the primaries. Özel had already underlined that he wouldn’t run for the presidency in the next elections.

Many CHP officials backed selecting the presidential candidate as soon as possible after prosecutors opened investigations against İmamoğlu. Selecting İmamoğlu as the candidate will protect him from further legal prosecutions and sentencing, the party officials believe.

He is set to stand trial on April 11, facing up to seven years and four months in prison over his statements made against Istanbul's chief public prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

Accepted by an Istanbul court on Feb. 12, the indictment stems from remarks İmamoğlu made at a panel on Jan. 20. During his speech, İmamoğlu criticized Gürlek over legal actions against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

Prosecutors argue that his statements could create fear in the prosecutor and constitute a threat, charging İmamoğlu with “targeting people who took part in the fight against terrorism.”

In addition to potential prison time, the indictment calls for İmamoğlu to be barred from holding public office as a consequence of his conviction.

candidates,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
AKP set to hold congress amid potential shakeup

AKP set to hold congress amid potential shakeup
AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries

CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries
CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22
CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23

CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23
MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery

MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿