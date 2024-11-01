Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

Murat Tosun – BERLIN
Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

In a bid to introduce the historical, cultural and artistic assets of the historic metropolis Istanbul to a wider audience, local tourism authorities have launched a promotional magazine covering the historic megacity’s appeal in various languages across different European nations.

As part of the promotional efforts carried out in the name of the 101st year of the Turkish Republic, this initiative marks an essential component of Visit Istanbul, a comprehensive marketing and communication campaign designed to highlight Istanbul's cultural and tourism attractions.

Titled “Istanbul: The capital of diversity,” the magazines designed within the scope of this initiative have initially been published as a supplement in the top newspapers of Germany, Poland and Hungary so far.

The supplemental magazines provide the readers with a chance to learn about every facet of the historic megacity while also enhancing Visit Istanbul's multi-dimensional advertising efforts.

The first of these magazines was published alongside the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany's most prominent daily news publication, on Oct. 22.

Published in German, the magazine featured a seven-day itinerary for German travelers gearing up to make their first trip to Istanbul, introducing must-see historical and cultural landmarks across the province.

It also addressed the historical ties between Germany and Türkiye as well as the unique culinary culture of Istanbul.

Featuring similar contents, the magazine was published in Polish through Gazeta Wyborcza, the largest daily in Poland, and in Hungarian through Magyar Nemzet, the top newspaper in Hungary Oct. 25, along with another newspaper from the same organization named Metropol.

This year's final promotional magazine will be released in France on Nov. 8 as a supplement to the Le Parisien newspaper.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

    UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

  2. Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

    Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

  3. Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

    Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

  4. Japan and EU announce new defense pact

    Japan and EU announce new defense pact

  5. Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit

    Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit
Recommended
Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals
Erdoğan warns of escalating ring of fire in region

Erdoğan warns of escalating 'ring of fire' in region
Istanbul book fair set to kick off

Istanbul book fair set to kick off
Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night

Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night
Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles
First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary

First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary
WORLD UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

A special U.N. rapporteur on the Palestinian territories has urged the suspension of Israel’s membership in the organization due to its continuing "genocide."
ECONOMY Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

A direct high-speed train service from Amsterdam to London will resume early next year, Eurostar has said, once work at the Dutch capital's international terminal has been completed.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿