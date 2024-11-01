Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

Murat Tosun – BERLIN

In a bid to introduce the historical, cultural and artistic assets of the historic metropolis Istanbul to a wider audience, local tourism authorities have launched a promotional magazine covering the historic megacity’s appeal in various languages across different European nations.

As part of the promotional efforts carried out in the name of the 101st year of the Turkish Republic, this initiative marks an essential component of Visit Istanbul, a comprehensive marketing and communication campaign designed to highlight Istanbul's cultural and tourism attractions.

Titled “Istanbul: The capital of diversity,” the magazines designed within the scope of this initiative have initially been published as a supplement in the top newspapers of Germany, Poland and Hungary so far.

The supplemental magazines provide the readers with a chance to learn about every facet of the historic megacity while also enhancing Visit Istanbul's multi-dimensional advertising efforts.

The first of these magazines was published alongside the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany's most prominent daily news publication, on Oct. 22.

Published in German, the magazine featured a seven-day itinerary for German travelers gearing up to make their first trip to Istanbul, introducing must-see historical and cultural landmarks across the province.

It also addressed the historical ties between Germany and Türkiye as well as the unique culinary culture of Istanbul.

Featuring similar contents, the magazine was published in Polish through Gazeta Wyborcza, the largest daily in Poland, and in Hungarian through Magyar Nemzet, the top newspaper in Hungary Oct. 25, along with another newspaper from the same organization named Metropol.

This year's final promotional magazine will be released in France on Nov. 8 as a supplement to the Le Parisien newspaper.