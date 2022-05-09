Istanbul hosts nearly 3 mln tourists in three months

  • May 09 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul hosts nearly 3 mln tourists in three months

ISTANBUL
Istanbul hosts nearly 3 mln tourists in three months

Istanbul has seen an influx of both local and international visitors in the first three months of 2022, with foreign tourist arrivals in the city rising 136 percent from a year ago.

From January to March this year, 2.9 million international holidaymakers visited the city, up from 1.2 million people in the same period of 2021, according to data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

Amid the influx of tourists, the occupancy rate in the hotels in the metropolis reached 80 to 90 percent, people from the industry said.

In March alone, around 1.2 million foreign tourists came to Istanbul, well above 546,000 visitors in the same month of 2021.

In January and February, the city, which is also Turkey’s commercial and financial center, welcomed 792,000 and 957,000 foreign visitors, respectively, up from 335,000 and 350,000 visitors in the same months of last year.

Data from the local tourism authority showed that 258,000 Russians visited Istanbul in the first three months, up 37 percent on an annual basis, while the number of Iranian tourists grew by 113 percent to 253,000 people.

Istanbul also attracted 226,000 German (up 165 percent), 110,000 French (up 188 percent) and 107,000 British (up 700 percent) nationals in January-March.

“People, who are of Turkish descent but hold foreign nationalities such as French, German, Belgian and Arabs living in European countries, flocked to Istanbul. That gave a boost to tourist numbers,” said Ahmet Yaşar, head of an organization that represents hoteliers in the city.

“January-March is normally not a high tourist season for Istanbul. But this year, those, who are the third generation [of Turkish migrants living in Europe], bought cheap plane tickets and found good deals for hotels online and came to Istanbul to stay two or three days. They are mostly students,” Yaşar explained.

“They stayed at the hotels in the Sirkeci and Sultanahmet quarters of the city, visited the tourist attractions, such as the Topkapı Palace and Hagia Sophia, took boat rides on the Bosporus and enjoyed the nightlife.”

Yaşar voiced optimism that Istanbul would attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia and Egypt as Ankara has taken steps to improve its diplomatic ties with those two countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia resumed its flights between Jeddah and Istanbul on May 7 after two years of hiatus. An airplane belonging to Saudia landed at Istanbul Airport with 130 passengers on board.

The carrier, which halted its flights in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also resume flights between Medina and Istanbul on May 11.

Local visitors

Another large group of visitors in the first three months of the year were domestic travelers, according to Yaşar.

People came to Istanbul from other provinces to buy jewelry, clothes and other goods for their wedding ceremonies, he said.

“Thanks to local visitors, occupancy rates at smaller hotels in the city hit around 70 to 80 percent and provided a lifeline for those businesses at a time when room fares were around 20 to 30 euros,” Yaşar added.

economy,

ARTS & LIFE Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  2. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  3. EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

    EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

  4. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Companies envision taxis flying above jammed traffic

Companies envision taxis flying above jammed traffic
Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options
Auto sales decline around 2 pct in April

Auto sales decline around 2 pct in April
Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices 

WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China’s economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.