Istanbul hosts International Family Forum

ISTANBUL

Ministers from more than 20 countries gathered in Istanbul on May 22 for a forum to discuss birth rates, the concept of family and factors threatening its unity, according to Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry.

The two-day International Family Forum event has been held under the theme, “Our Family, Our Future.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to deliver the closing remarks, while first lady Emine Erdoğan will also meet participants.

Türkiye, in response to a recent unprecedented decline in birth rates, has announced a series of programs and incentive packages aimed at promoting marriage and birth, while also declaring 2025 as the Year of the Family.

Delivering her opening speech at the event, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktai said coming together for this forum in an era of increasing global uncertainty and deep societal change sends a strong message to the international community.

Göktaş said issues ranging from digitalization and demographic shifts to cultural dynamics and social policy will be addressed during the event.

She emphasized that the forum would focus on global risks to the family institution and explore how to enhance family-centered policies on an international level.

“Our greatest hope is for the dialogue we build here to continue beyond the forum and pave the way for lasting international cooperation to address threats facing families and dynamic population structures,” she said.

The minister also stressed the need for strategies that prioritize family protection in every field — from urban planning and education to media content and digital platforms.

“We need to develop a stronger family diplomacy at the international level. Just like the environment, climate or human rights, the family should now be a global agenda item. We must maintain a basis for cooperation that protects cultural values while prioritizing universal principles,” Göktaş said.