Istanbul hosts International Family Forum

Istanbul hosts International Family Forum

ISTANBUL
Istanbul hosts International Family Forum

Ministers from more than 20 countries gathered in Istanbul on May 22 for a forum to discuss birth rates, the concept of family and factors threatening its unity, according to Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry.

 

The two-day International Family Forum event has been held under the theme, “Our Family, Our Future.”

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to deliver the closing remarks, while first lady Emine Erdoğan will also meet participants.

 

Türkiye, in response to a recent unprecedented decline in birth rates, has announced a series of programs and incentive packages aimed at promoting marriage and birth, while also declaring 2025 as the Year of the Family.

 

Delivering her opening speech at the event, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktai said coming together for this forum in an era of increasing global uncertainty and deep societal change sends a strong message to the international community.

 

Göktaş said issues ranging from digitalization and demographic shifts to cultural dynamics and social policy will be addressed during the event.

 

She emphasized that the forum would focus on global risks to the family institution and explore how to enhance family-centered policies on an international level.

 

“Our greatest hope is for the dialogue we build here to continue beyond the forum and pave the way for lasting international cooperation to address threats facing families and dynamic population structures,” she said.

 

The minister also stressed the need for strategies that prioritize family protection in every field — from urban planning and education to media content and digital platforms.

 

“We need to develop a stronger family diplomacy at the international level. Just like the environment, climate or human rights, the family should now be a global agenda item. We must maintain a basis for cooperation that protects cultural values while prioritizing universal principles,” Göktaş said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

    Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

  2. Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

    Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

  3. Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

    Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

  4. Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

    Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

  5. Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

    Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Recommended
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend
Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April

Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap, carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

ECONOMY Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union, raising the stakes in his global trade war.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿