Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

ISTANBUL
The three-day program of an international symposium on national palaces on Nov. 24 kicked off at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, bringing top officials from several museums around the world.

Opening the event named “International Symposium: A Century of National Palaces National,” Türkiye’s palaces body head Yasin Yıldız expressed his pride in celebrating the institution’s centennial alongside some of the world’s most respected cultural organizations.

“Our institution has a century-long experience in preserving the heritage entrusted to us,” he said. Yıldız highlighted that 1924 and 1925 were pivotal years Türkiye’s cultural heritage, particularly for historical palaces-turned-museums.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş emphasized the broader significance of heritage conservation.

“Preserving our palaces and historic artifacts is not only about safeguarding a legacy; it is about casting light toward the future of humanity. It is one of the fundamental cultural responsibilities of mankind,” he said.

Kurtulmuş also underlined the historical and cultural value of Istanbul, calling it a city at the crossroads of civilizations and home to some of the world’s richest heritage sites, making the symposium particularly significant.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the symposium, stating, “Türkiye preserves not only the scientific, artistic and cultural treasures inherited from the Ottoman era but also our national palaces with great care.”

Erdoğan congratulated the Directorate of National Palaces for organizing the event, which brings together dozens of experts from 27 countries.

