Istanbul honors late folk legend with tribute buses

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s transportation network has commemorated the renowned Turkish folk singer Neşet Ertaş with specially designed buses on the 12th anniversary of his death.

These buses, featuring quotes from Ertaş’s famous folk songs, will operate for one week in Istanbul, bridging both the European and Asian sides of the city.

Ertaş, a master of folk music and a symbol of Anatolian culture, was born in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir and passed away in 2012.

His artistry is rooted in the tradition of “bozlak” folk music, which reflects themes of longing, grief, love and social issues, and a philosophy of life that promotes brotherhood.

His son, Hüseyin Ertaş, emphasized that his father’s greatest lesson was the importance of humility.

In Kırşehir, an open-air museum celebrating the artist’s legacy with walking paths and music stations where visitors can listen to his works was established by a businessman.

In another tribute, 15 climbers scaled Gönül Mountain, playing Ertaş’s folk songs at the summit to honor his lasting impact on Turkish culture.