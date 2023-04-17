Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

Istanbul Finance Center (IFM) will enhance Türkiye’s potential of attracting foreign capital inflow, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 17.

“IFM will make serious contributions to our country’s economy with the start of domestic and foreign financial institutions operating in the region. It will create a new financial ecosystem in Istanbul, the meeting point of three continents,” Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the banks’ phase of the Istanbul Financial Center.

“Getting together our institutions is the first step in the formation of the ecosystem. IFM will also increase our investment attracting potential by facilitating international capital flow,” he added.

Erdoğan said the Istanbul Finance Center will take the country to a higher league in finance.

“The Istanbul Financial Center is a visionary project developed to strengthen Türkiye’s position in the world economy and to make our country a regional and, in the future, a global financial center,” he stated.

Citing the old financial centers such as New York, London and Frankfurt, as well as new ones such as Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, the president said, “The center of gravity of global finance is increasingly shifting from west to east. In this context, the increasing trade competition between Asia and Europe and the geopolitical position of our country open new windows of opportunity for Istanbul.”

Erdoğan said that the government has taken the targets one step higher with the Turkish Economic Model, which he said is based on developing Türkiye through investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus.

The president recalled that a few years after his government announced its intention to move the state banks and financial institutions to Istanbul, some circles objected to the idea. “Because they do not know about our ancient civilization and history. They do not know what happened in the history of finance in Türkiye,” Erdoğan stated.

“We believe that Istanbul, which has historically served both as a geographical and commercial bridge between east and west, has the potential to establish the same link between financial markets today,” Erdoğan said.

“We said, ‘I hope we will make Istanbul one of the world’s leading financial centers,’ and we did. Now we have created the physical conditions of this work,” he noted.

The construction of the project started in 2013 after the government decided to move the leading institutions of the country, including the Central Bank, public banks and stock exchange, to Istanbul, he said, adding, “Thus, we have realized the most prestigious project of our country and the world with a total investment value of 65 billion Turkish Liras.”

istanbul financial center,

TÜRKIYE Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

    Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

  2. Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

    Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

  3. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  4. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  5. Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

    Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Recommended
Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye
Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan
Türkiye will not allow any actor to endanger its security: Erdoğan

Türkiye will not allow any actor to endanger its security: Erdoğan
Istanbul police bust over 650 kilograms of meth

Istanbul police bust over 650 kilograms of meth
5,000-year-old fragrance displayed at exhibition

5,000-year-old fragrance displayed at exhibition
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.