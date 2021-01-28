Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection

  • January 28 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection

The Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), will continue with their new February selection from Feb. 5 onwards.

The new selection includes a list of 12 films that were premiered at Tallinn, Venice, Berlin, Manchester, Cannes, and Sundance film festivals. The screenings will start at 9 p.m local time (1800GMT), and each film will be available to online viewers at filmonline.iksv.org for five days.

Movies to be shown with Turkish subtitles will only be accessible from Turkey.

The dates of the selected films, which will also be viewable from the ‎İKSV Film Online mobile app, are as follows:

Oskar Roehler’s “Naughty Boy” on Feb. 5-10, Henrik Ruben Genz’s “My Mom Goes To War” on Feb. 6-11, Christos Nikou’s “Apples” on Feb. 7-12, Natalie Erika James’ “Relic” on Feb. 12 -17, Sean Durkin’s “Socket” on Feb. 13-18, Philippe Garrel’s “The Salt In Tears” on Feb. 14-19, Uberto Pasolini’s “Nowhere Special” on Feb. 19 - 24, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro’s “Delicatessen” on Feb. 20 - 25, Dragos Turea’s “The Soviet Garden” on Feb. 21 - 26, Hasan Söylemez’s “Tenere” on Feb. 26 - March 3, Sebastián Munoz’s “The Prince” on Feb. 27 - March 4 and Costa-Gavras’ “The Adults In The Room” on Feb. 28 - March 5.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

  3. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  4. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

  5. Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

    Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Recommended
Gaziantep Zoo aiming to draw 5 million visitors

Gaziantep Zoo aiming to draw 5 million visitors
Roman silver coin collection found at Aizanoi

Roman silver coin collection found at Aizanoi
Kundura Stage presents ‘Uncanny Valley’

Kundura Stage presents ‘Uncanny Valley’
Lion cub Simba born in Singapore via artificial insemination

Lion cub Simba born in Singapore via artificial insemination
Van-style baseball becomes favorite recreational activity during ongoing winter season

Van-style baseball becomes favorite recreational activity during ongoing winter season
Go Turkey guides tourists to culinary delights

Go Turkey guides tourists to culinary delights

WORLD Turkish-origin Swedish officer still missing since disappearance three months ago

Turkish-origin Swedish officer still missing since disappearance three months ago

The whereabouts of Deniz Arda, a Turkish-origin Swedish naval officer who had gone missing in November in Stockholm, remain unknown to this day despite Swedish authorities’ ongoing search activities across the country.
ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.