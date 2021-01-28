Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), will continue with their new February selection from Feb. 5 onwards.

The new selection includes a list of 12 films that were premiered at Tallinn, Venice, Berlin, Manchester, Cannes, and Sundance film festivals. The screenings will start at 9 p.m local time (1800GMT), and each film will be available to online viewers at filmonline.iksv.org for five days.

Movies to be shown with Turkish subtitles will only be accessible from Turkey.

The dates of the selected films, which will also be viewable from the ‎İKSV Film Online mobile app, are as follows:

Oskar Roehler’s “Naughty Boy” on Feb. 5-10, Henrik Ruben Genz’s “My Mom Goes To War” on Feb. 6-11, Christos Nikou’s “Apples” on Feb. 7-12, Natalie Erika James’ “Relic” on Feb. 12 -17, Sean Durkin’s “Socket” on Feb. 13-18, Philippe Garrel’s “The Salt In Tears” on Feb. 14-19, Uberto Pasolini’s “Nowhere Special” on Feb. 19 - 24, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro’s “Delicatessen” on Feb. 20 - 25, Dragos Turea’s “The Soviet Garden” on Feb. 21 - 26, Hasan Söylemez’s “Tenere” on Feb. 26 - March 3, Sebastián Munoz’s “The Prince” on Feb. 27 - March 4 and Costa-Gavras’ “The Adults In The Room” on Feb. 28 - March 5.