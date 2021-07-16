Istanbul Film Festival presents awards

ISTANBUL

The 40th Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the contributions of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was closed with an award ceremony held at Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus Harbiye.

The winners of international and national competitions were announced at the event.

With 45 films competing in the international and national competitions, “Beni Sevenler Listesi” directed by Emre Erdoğdu won the Golden Tulip award, which is given to the best film in the National Competition, winning price money of 200,000 Turkish Liras.

In the competition, Fikret Reyhan won the best director and best script awards for his film “Çatlak,” Orçun Özkılınç won the best cinematography award for “Sardunya,” Evren Luş won the best editing award for “Cemil Show” and Deniz Cuylan and Brian won the best original music award for “Av.”

The best actor award went to Halil Babür for his role in “Beni Sevenler Listesi” and the best actress award went to Asiye Dinçsoy and İlayda Elif Elhih for their performance in “Dirlik Düzenlik” and “Sardunya,” respectively.

Tufan Taştan won the Jury Special Prize for his role in “Sen Ben Lenin.”

The best national short film award of the festival was presented to “Syçlular,” directed by Serhat Karaaslan, while the best documentary film award went to “Anima,” directed by Yusuf Emre Yalçın.

The film “Madalena,” directed by Madiano Marcheti, received the International Competition Golden Tulip Award, given to the best film in memory of Şakir Eczacıbaşı, one of the founders of the Istanbul Film Festival.

Director Çetin İnanç, theater and film actress Suna Selen, theater and film actress Salih Güney and sound artist, actor and dubbing artist Belkıs Özener won this year’s Cinema Honorary Awards, presented to those who made great contributions to cinema.

At the 40th Istanbul Film Festival, 86 feature-length films and 20 short films from 24 countries were shown in 91 sessions on the festival’s online platform “filmonline.iksv.org,” Atlas 1948 and Kadıköy cinemas and Maximum Uniq Open Air.