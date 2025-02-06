Istanbul embraces snowfall amid flight disruptions, precautions

ISTANBUL

High-altitude areas of Istanbul have welcomed the long-awaited snowfall, prompting flight cancelations and continuous precautionary measures.

Following a period of mild, spring-like weather, temperatures plummeted across the province as the megacity came under the influence of the Siberian cold wave starting Feb. 4, with higher parts of Istanbul witnessing the snowfall on the morning of the next day.

While snowfall is expected to intensify for a short period across the province, authorities take precautions for both air and ground travels.

Snowplows have been deployed across the province in response to warnings issued by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, standing ready for intervention.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 10 percent of the flights scheduled for Feb. 6 were initially canceled, with an additional 20 percent of the remaining flights being called off later. Furthermore, 10 percent of the flights scheduled for Feb. 7 have also been canceled.

In a separate announcement, Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet also announced the cancellation of some of its flights departing and landing at Sabiha Gökçen Airport for three consecutive days, beginning on Feb. 5.

Similarly, the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) also issued warnings to the citizens in an effort to forestall any faults caused by the cold snap, advising them to close off open water pipelines and meters.

According to Istanbul’s disaster coordination center (AKOM), rain mixed with snow and sporadic heavy snowfall will engulf the metropolis until the morning of Feb. 7.

Temperatures across the metropolis will drop to 5 to 6 degrees Celcius on Feb. 6 and 7, weather forecast expert Abdullah Macit pointed out.