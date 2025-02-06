Istanbul embraces snowfall amid flight disruptions, precautions

Istanbul embraces snowfall amid flight disruptions, precautions

ISTANBUL
Istanbul embraces snowfall amid flight disruptions, precautions

High-altitude areas of Istanbul have welcomed the long-awaited snowfall, prompting flight cancelations and continuous precautionary measures.

Following a period of mild, spring-like weather, temperatures plummeted across the province as the megacity came under the influence of the Siberian cold wave starting Feb. 4, with higher parts of Istanbul witnessing the snowfall on the morning of the next day.

While snowfall is expected to intensify for a short period across the province, authorities take precautions for both air and ground travels.

Snowplows have been deployed across the province in response to warnings issued by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, standing ready for intervention.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 10 percent of the flights scheduled for Feb. 6 were initially canceled, with an additional 20 percent of the remaining flights being called off later. Furthermore, 10 percent of the flights scheduled for Feb. 7 have also been canceled.

In a separate announcement, Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet also announced the cancellation of some of its flights departing and landing at Sabiha Gökçen Airport for three consecutive days, beginning on Feb. 5.

Similarly, the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) also issued warnings to the citizens in an effort to forestall any faults caused by the cold snap, advising them to close off open water pipelines and meters.

According to Istanbul’s disaster coordination center (AKOM), rain mixed with snow and sporadic heavy snowfall will engulf the metropolis until the morning of Feb. 7.

Temperatures across the metropolis will drop to 5 to 6 degrees Celcius on Feb. 6 and 7, weather forecast expert Abdullah Macit pointed out.

flight disruptions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine
Özel criticizes govt over earthquake response

Özel criticizes gov't over earthquake response
Erdoğan: We revive earthquake-hit region with solidarity

Erdoğan: We revive earthquake-hit region with solidarity
Turkish army holds military drill in eastern province

Turkish army holds military drill in eastern province
MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough

MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough
Ankara, Damascus to craft road map for new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus to craft road map for new Syrian army
Turkish Defense Ministry slams plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Turkish Defense Ministry slams plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿