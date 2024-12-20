Istanbul court to retry ISIL suspects tied to 2016 airport terror attack

Istanbul court to retry ISIL suspects tied to 2016 airport terror attack

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court to retry ISIL suspects tied to 2016 airport terror attack

An Istanbul court is set to retry suspects linked to the deadly ISIL terror attack at Atatürk Airport eight years ago, following the Court of Appeals’ annulment of their previous sentences, citing insufficient evidence linking the suspects directly to the assault.

The ISIL terrorist organization’s suicide bombers carried out the attack on June 28, 2016, at what was then Istanbul's principal hub for civilian flights, killing 45 people.

The main trial had concluded with seven individuals being sentenced to 46 aggravated life terms, alongside an additional 2,604 years for related charges.

However, the Court of Appeals has recently overturned these verdicts, asserting that while the suspects were indeed members of the ISIL terror organization, their direct involvement in the airport attack could not be substantiated with sufficient evidence.

The ruling of the top court has sparked widespread debate after a media report released on Dec. 18, with the authorities clarifying that the suspects were not found guilty of the attack.

The Court of Appeals argued that imposing such severe penalties for only membership in a terrorist organization without incontrovertible proof linking the suspects to the attack lacked judicial balance, pointing to “an error in judgment” by the Istanbul court.

Six of the seven defendants, having already served eight years in detention, were consequently released, as their incarceration period exceeded the maximum sentence typically handed down for terror group membership. Only one detainee, an Algerian national, remains in custody.

The retrial will be held at the Istanbul court once again, where the suspects are expected to face charges solely related to membership in a terrorist organization.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

    Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

  2. Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

    Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

  3. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  4. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  5. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025

Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025
Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates

Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates
10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion

10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal
World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities

World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities
WORLD Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿